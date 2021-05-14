NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Avirron Cordel Grinnell, 32, of Natchez, who died Sunday, April 25, 2021, will be Monday, May 17, 2021, at noon in the Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. A walkthrough visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. Masks are required.