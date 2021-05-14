Oct. 6, 1943 – May 12, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Clarise Arnold, 77, of Independence, LA who died Wednesday May 12, 2021 in Covington, LA will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery with Larry Parrott officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.