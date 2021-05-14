Column: Summer then football

As I walked around Ferriday’s football field snapping photos of their graduation, the applause and air horns from the bleachers rang in my ears.

Kids danced as they received their diploma, confetti and balloons went flying into the air with each name called. If only my high school graduation would have been that exciting because it felt like I was at a football game.

I’m excited to put my Brazos Roper boots to use this fall on the same football field. I got those boots my sophomore year of college after ruining several pairs of tennis shoes covering high school games in East Webster County and French Camp.

Watching Natchez High School’s spring practice I was comforted by the coaches’ whistles and the sound of cleats thumping the grass. At Adams County Christian I was reminded how small I am in comparison to football players when I spoke to Edarius “Big E” Green.

Yes, it is too early to be ready for football season, but spring ball gives just enough of a taste to get us through the summer.

This summer is not void of sports, even if high school athletics are done. Dixie Youth baseball, fishing, tennis, golf and boating are all opportunities for storytelling and I can not wait to get started.

Hunter Cloud is a sports reporter for The Natchez Democrat.