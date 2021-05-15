Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate
On Friday evening, 78 students were honored at the Vidalia High School commencement ceremony, including 28 honor graduates.
Speakers included Saxon Videgaray with the Pledge of Allegiance, Grace Montepelier with the welcome speech, Khira Yates with the salutatorian address, William Casey King with the valedictorian address, and an instrumental of “Amazing Grace” by Walter Watson.
Diplomas and awards were presented by Superintendent Whest Shirley, Principal Bernie Cooley and Assistant Principal Jessica Carter.
