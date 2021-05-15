May 15, 2021

  • 73°
Natchez fire fighter Alphonso Stokes Jr. stands in front of a fire truck at the Natchez Fire Department Station #2 at 467 John R. Junkin Drive close to where the dart landed Friday. (Hunter Cloud | The Natchez Democrat)

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

By Hunter Cloud

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Department Firefighter Alphonso Stokes Jr. ate his lunch in the Natchez Fire Station No. 2 at 467 John R. Junkin Drive close to where the dart landed Friday.

Stokes will celebrate his fifth year with the fire department on Oct. 19. He can remember the day he became a fireman, and he can remember the day he graduated from Natchez High School — May 25, 2009.

Stokes said in his free time, he writes romantic, chill poems and motivational quotes. His pen name is “Phonzey the Poet,” but his fellow firefighters just call him The Poet.

“It runs in the family,” Stokes said. “It is something I like to do. I like to motivate people to give them something to look forward to. Give them that oomph to keep going.”

Maya Angelo is his favorite writer, he said. As a Natchez native, Stokes has lived much of his life in Natchez. He said in his 20s he lived in Jackson for three years. In Jackson, he worked at O’Reilly’s and Direct Tools before he moved back to Natchez and became a firefighter.

Once, Stokes said he saw a car accident by McLaurin School and he helped an elderly couple out of their car. He was 14 or 15 years old, he said. At that moment, he felt a rush of adrenaline to help them.

Firefighters spend their days performing station duties, he said. They may have inspections or have to wash the fire trucks. Fire calls spark adrenaline different than their daily tasks, he said.

“You never know what you are going into,” Stokes said. “That adrenaline keeps you going, and when you get there you kind of calm down. When you go into a house fire, you never know what you are going into. Once you get the fire out everything clears up for you.”

He said you feel the intense heat from the flames when you are wearing a fire suit. This is because fire suits are fire-resistant, not fireproof. Stokes said he has not had any scary moments in his time with the fire department.

Sometimes the firemen play basketball behind the fire station on a basketball goal, he said. They also work out by lifting weights in their weight room. Stokes said he eats pretty good as a firefighter.

“My favorite thing to make is Rotel and taco soup,” Stokes said. “You have people who can cook spaghetti, chili and all sorts of things. I eat pretty good.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks

News

Natchez selected to receive $492K from EPA to use at former Titan Tire

News

City receives $1.2 million for emergency bluff stabilization project

News

Update: Suspect in Tuesday morning shooting arrested

News

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found

News

Family searching for missing teen

Business

Natchez trucking company in need of CDL drivers

News

Mississippi to end federal unemployment supplement

News

Two children injured in dirt bike accident when struck by car

News

Victims identified in fatal crash Thursday in Vidalia

News

Katie’s Ladies model celebrates 102nd birthday

News

Dart: Natchez is second home to radio show producer, DJ

News

Trial delayed for Adams County murder suspect