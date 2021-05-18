May 19, 2021

Calvin Glenn Netterville

By Staff Reports

Published 8:13 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Oct. 8, 1960 – May 16, 2021

Calvin Glenn Netterville, 60, of Crosby, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021,

at his home. He was born October 8, 1960, the son of Glenn D. Netterville and Mary Haney Netterville.

Calvin worked for Fred Netterville Sawmill as a saw filer, and was a member of the Church Of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his father Glenn D. Netterville, his sister Carolyn Joyce Netterville,

paternal grandparents I.D. and Mable Netterville; maternal grandparents Rufus and Gracie Haney; and a niece Samantha L. Gentry.

He is survived by two sons, Trey Netterville and future daughter in law Ashley Fortune, and Sean Netterville; his mother Mary H. Netterville; sister Glenda N. Morris; special brother-in-law William Morris; special niece Heather Crum; and other nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 21, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, MS. at 2 p.m. officiated by Bro. John Bryant and Rev. Warren Whitaker.

