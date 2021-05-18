Court House Records: May 19, 2021

Adams County

May 7-13

Civil suits:

Estate of Gabrielle Marie Autry.

Estate of Annie Louise Harris.

Divorces:

Simon Sullivan and Brittany R. Sullivan. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Darin T. McCoy, 46, Natchez to Abigail Leann Hernandez, 31, Natchez.

John Heartfield, 24, Silas, Ala. to Brittany Pickett, 28, Natchez.

Eddie Dewayne Pannell, 49, Natchez to Angela Denise Pelt, 48, Natchez.

Michael Arthur Sherry, 37, Nashville, Tenn. to Yasmin Tanriverdi, 42, Nashville, Tenn.

Jacob Earl Morace, 46, Vidalia, La. to Rhonad Rose Long, 49, Vidalia, La.

Zachary Taylor Flattmann, 22, Natchez to Margaret Josephine Kelley, 24, Natchez.

Melvin Jackson, 27, Vidalia, La. to Brittany Canary, 27, Vidalia, La.

Deed transactions:

May 6-11

R & D Investment Properties, LLC to Jesters Land Management, Inc., lots 340 and 125 Montebello Subdivision.

David M. Smith and Marian K. Smith to Julianna Olivia Wallace, all of lot 20 and three (3) feet off of the northerly side of lot 21 Arlington Heights.

St. John I, LLC to Les Chic Events, LLC, lots 1, 2 and 3 of Block 1 East Side Subdivision.

Brittany Nicole Smith and Christopher Wayne Smith to John Nicolas Smith, land commencing at an iron pin marking the southeast corner of Tract No. 1 of the division of Brick Home Place.

Ronald Terrance Hall and Melanie P. Hall to Judith W. Frey, all of lot 88 and the west one-half (1/2) of lot 89 Woodland Park Addition.

Leo Green and Mary A. Green to Robert L. Green, subdivision of a portion of part of lot 4 Woodland.

BJM Construction, L.L.C. to Charles Craig Gilbert Jr. and Lynsey D. Smith, lot 54A Woodland Hill Subdivision.

Joshua S. Powell and Ashley G. Powell to William Turner Janette, lot 69 The Hills Subdivision.

Archie H. Grantham Jr. and Brenda G. Grantham to William Harvey Schramm, lot 3B of Subdivision of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Mortgages:

May 6-11

Byron Aldridge and Sarah Aldridge to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point on the westerly line of North Union Street (between “B” Street and Oak Street).

Julianna Olivia Wallace to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, all of lot 20 and three (3) feet off of the northerly side of lot 21 Arlington Heights.

Les Chic Events, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 1, 2 and 3 of Block 1 East Side Subdivision.

Stanford Jones to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Downtown Natchez Branch, lot 10 Reba Christian Subdivision.

3 Amigos, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot A, Being a Portion of L’Langollan

Judith W. Frey to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, all of lot 88 and the west one-half (1/2) of lot 89 Woodland Park Addition.

Charles Craig Gilbert Jr. and Lynsey D. Smith to United Mississippi Bank, lot 54A Woodland Hill Subdivision.

Jody M. Waldrop and Cynthia A. Waldrop to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, all of lot A-6 and the west one-half of lot A-5 Woodland Addition.

River’s Edge Construction, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 11, 12, 13 and 29 Azalea Gardens.

William Turner Janette to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 69 The Hills Subdivision.

Joshua Glynn Beach and Jennifer Scott Beach to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land commencing at the Southeast Corner of lot 29 Traceway Estates, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 13

Civil cases:

Midland Credit v. King Graning.

Midland Credit v. Latezeon Humphrey.

Midland Credit v. Jasmine Payne.

Midland Credit v. Diane Davis.

Fast Money, LLC v. Casey Thomas.

Midland Credit v. Cynthia Champhor.

Mitch Williams v. Stedman Carradine.

Natchez Hospital v. Jessica Best.

Republic Finance v. Charles Nations.

River Oaks Hospital v. Jessica Best.

Natchez Hospital v. Laketha Lewis.

Concordia Parish

May 7-13

Civil suits:

Tensas State Bank v. Big River Oil Field Services, LLC.

Tensas State Bank v. E-Operating, LLC.

Tensas State Bank v. Steven Ford.

Tensas State Bank v. Vital Real Estate.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLC D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Mandy Cowan.

Natchez Community Hospital, LLD D/B/A Merit Health Natchez v. Michael Cowan.

Succession of Luella Jennings Savage.

Succession of Ellen Darlene Westbrook.

Succession of Charles Floyd.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Aliyah Bates.

John Manley v. Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance.

Linda Manley v. Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance.

Divorces:

Mitchell Gene Aswell v. Kristy Gandy Aswell.

Latrica Lavonne King v. Craig Antonia King.

Theresa Ann Johnson v. Danny Lee Johnson.

Marriage license applications:

Kathleen Seals, 33, Ferriday to Wesley James, 32, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Concordia Parish Police Jury to Ninon Soto, Mollie Bell and Patricia A. Morris, lot 46, Parcel 1 Helena Park Subdivision.

NBK Properties, LLC to RYNO Properties, LLC, a .765 acre tract portion of Minorca Plantation.

Evangel Temple Assemble of God to George McCallister Guy Jr. and Pamela Faye Guy, lot 12 of the resubdivision of Unit No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Red Oak Conservation, Inc. to Bradley M. Edwards and Marla J. McCarroll Edwards, lots 1B, 1C and 1D Horseshoe Lake Estates.

R & D Investment Properties, LLC to Jesters Land Management, Inc., lot 39 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Gail Netterville to Anthony Dewayne Prather and Elizabeth Nicole Prather, lot 15 Minorca River Lots.

Robert L. Smith and Jennifer Jones Smith to Karl Andrew Dowd and Jessica Kay Dowd, Tract 1 – .27 acres portion of a portion of lot 6 Vaucluse Plantation.

Wells Fargo Bank to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, lot 12, Block 5, Unit 2 Woodland Subdivision.

Odis Wayne Thomas and Kandie Kae Thomas to John Chester Stamps and Tina Stamps, lot 39 Lakeview Estates.

Mortgages:

Karl Andrew Dowd and Jessica Kay Dowd to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a .27 acre portion of lot 6, portion of a Vaucluse Plantation.

Woodie R. Blunschi and Virginia L. Blunschi to Regions Bank, a 1.81 acre tract being a portion of lot 44 Helena Plantation.

Jason Tyler Grantham to Quicken Loans, LLC, a portion of lot 136 Helena Plantation.

Tana Simmons Ferrington to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 34 of Murray Addition A.

John Chester Stamps and Tina Stamps to Bank of America, lots 38 and 39 Lakeview Estates.