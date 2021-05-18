Crime Reports: May 19, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Saturday
Coleman Beard, 18, 308 Elm Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $500.00.
Stedman Shamar Carradine, 20, 811 Geoghegan Road, Fayette, on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set.
Frederick Jermaine Hauer, 38, 15 Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charges of simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on either charge.
Madison Claire Johnson, 25, 424 Fairview Lane, Brookhaven, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.
Koch Rashun Liggan, 20, 1041 Pattison-Hermanville Road, Pattison, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set on either charge.
Brandon Lewis Thompson, 19, 118 Black Bear Road, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), public drunk/vile profane language in public, and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $500.00 each on disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge and on public drunk/vile profane language in public charge, and at $1,000 on violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits charge.
Arrests — Friday
Derrin E. Hughes, 31, Street address in Natchez not given, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.
Reports — Monday
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Tracetown Parking Lot.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.
Traffic stop on Virginia Avenue.
Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
911 Hang-up on Aldrich Street.
False alarm on Main Street.
Shots fired on High Street.
False alarm on Highland Boulevard.
Accident on B Street.
Intelligence report on Oak Court.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on Little Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Disturbance on Gayosa Avenue.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Darrion Tyreek Walker, 21, 23 Anderson Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Released on $300.00 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Trespassing on Newman Road.
Aggravated assault on State Street.
Reckless driving on Woodhill Drive.
Harassment on Nations Road.
Theft on Redbud Lane.
Threats on Starnes Drive.
Intelligence report on Warbler Court.
Intelligence report on Kingston Road.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Jarus Davis, 29, 613 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of schedule I drugs and careless operation of a vehicle.
Patrick R. Coleman, 41, 6377 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, bench warrant for improper lane usage, DWI 2nd offence, driving under suspension.
Arrests — Monday.
Farron L. Lewis, 50, 375 Townsend Lane, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated Battery.
Arrests — Sunday
David E. Hayes, 47, 47 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II Drugs.
Kendrick C. Robinson, 23, 2913 Addison Street Baton Rouge, on charges of carrying weapons while in possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension.
Zhane Lashay Green, 22, 320 Jordan Alley, Ferriday, Bench warrant for failure to pay.
Arrests — Friday
Dustin Wayne Allen, 38, 322 Iowa Street, Ferriday, on charges for three counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Reports — Monday
Domestic call on Westlake Drive
Hang up 911 call
Alarms on Louisiana 65
Hang up 911 call
Medical call on Airport Road
Traffic stop on Ralphs Road
Hang up 911 call
Disturbance on Louisiana 15
Indecent behavior on Loomis Lane
Traffic attachment on Mimosa Drive
Traffic attachment on Carter Street
Traffic attachment on US 84
Traffic attachment on Louisiana 15
Unwanted person on Cowan Street
Medical call on Airport Road
Domestic call on Louisiana 129
Auto accident on Louisiana 129
Theft on Louisiana 565
Hang up 911 call
Alarms on Bayou Drive
Disturbance on Louisiana 566
Suspicious person on Louisiana 129
Alarms on Stone Street
Auto accident no address given
Disturbance on US 84
Introduction of Contraband on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on Harris Road
Theft on Levens Addition Road
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on John Williams Drive
Auto theft on Sunset Lane
Fight on Carter street
Auto accident on EE Wallace Boulevard
Alarms on Vail Acres Road
Miscellaneous call on Woodmount Drive
Medical call on Airport road
Medical call on Watson Alley
Medical call on Carter Street
Unwanted person on Airport Road
Reckless driving on River Bridge
Medical call on Alabama Street
Disturbance on Forest Road
Alarms on Miranda Circle
Disturbance on Vidalia drive
Medical call on Kyle Road
Disturbance on Rabb Road
Unwanted person on US 84
Alligator on road on US 84
Medical call on US 84
Alarms on bayou drive
Reports — Saturday
Unwanted person on Peach Street
Medical call on MLK Boulevard
Fight on US 84
Medical call on Laurel Street
Disturbance on Carter Street
Medical call on Cowan Lane
Alarms on Como Road
Fire on 9th street
Criminal damage to property on Louisiana 15
Alarms on US 84
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Domestic violence on Huntington Drive
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on Wildsville Road
Disturbance on Louisiana 15
Reports — Friday
Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road
Disturbance on Herbert Crouch Road
Criminal damage to property on US 84
Alarms on Sunset Lane
Auto accident on Vernon Road
911 on Vidalia Drive
Medical call on Piano Lane
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Disturbance on Pecan Street
Stolen car on Lincoln Avenue
Alarms on Vail Acres Road
Fire on Firmin Drive
Disturbance on Nelson Street
Auto accident on Myrtle Street
Alarms on Ron Road
Nuisance animals on Passman Road
Medical call on Louisiana 906
Medical call on 8th street
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Brooklyn D. May, 27, 2996 Dunbarton Road, Ferriday on charges of simple theft, possession of schedule II drugs.
Ferriday Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Armond T. Lewis, 39, 305 7th Street, Ferriday, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting an officer, and a bench warrant for failure to appear
