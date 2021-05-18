Sept. 20, 1938 – May 17, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Elizabeth Johnson Buckles, 82, of Natchez who died Monday May 17, 2021 in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Curtis Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Buckles was born September 20, 1938, in Eddiston, MS, the daughter of William Wrozer Johnson and Epsy Elizabeth Lewis Johnson.

Mrs. Buckles was preceded in death by her parents; brothers William Johnson, Johnnie Johnson, Robert Johnson, and Richard Johnson; sisters Sophia Bailey, Annie Ruth Ezell, and Lois Evelyn Hayles; daughters Barbara Hatten and Tena Darlene Gill; grandchildren Sadie Goodwin and Billy Hollis.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Goodwin and husband Ronnie of Waterproof, LA, Ellis (Jerry) Gill and wife Peggy of Natchez, MS, , Melony Ratcliff and husband Ray of Natchez, MS; son in law, Kelton Hatten of Mer Rouge; and grandchildren, John and Misty Hatten, Howard Harris, Kristy Harris, Christen and Jay Foster, Ray and Cara Goodwin, Annie Smith, Shane Smith, Kimberly Augustine and Crystal Augustine, Martha Ferrington; great grandchildren Savanna and Joshua Hatten, Kaitlyn, Kody and Karston Harris, Ethan Foster, Jacob and William Goodwin, Deryl, Dixie, Diesel Hollis,Sierra, Tyler, and John William Smith, Willow Gill-Ferrington and Christine Gill-Ferrington.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

