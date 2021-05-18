To the editor:

We do not know about y’all, but the Young Professionals with the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce are “geared” up for the upcoming Natchez Bicycle Classic this weekend.

Last year, over 200 cyclists participated in our inaugural ride and we are anticipating to at least double that. This event features various distances ranging from 15-62 miles and a 48-mile multi-surface route. They begin on Broadway Street in front of the Natchez Grand Hotel and are led by police escort to the Natchez Trace Parkway. Three SAG (Support and Gear) stops are available along the route, sponsored by REFRESH Sips & Eats and Coca-Cola. They will finish at the Grand as well. Then enjoy the after-ride party with Angel Oaks Home Loans and Pig Out Inn catering.

We are anticipating (fingers-crossed) a beautiful weekend and a town bustling with activity. As this past weekend with the Mudbug Festival, events and activities throughout the town directly impact economic development. Heads on beds and feet under tables keep the doors open and the lights on.

The Natchez Bicycle Classic would not happen without our amazing sponsors. Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor: Natchez Chevrolet GMC, Natchez Nissan, Natchez Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Natchez Toyota, Lakeside Ford, Winnsboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; Sock Sponsor: Jordan Carriers; Medal Sponsor: Visit Natchez; SAG Sponsor: REFRESH Sips & Eats; Starting Line Sponsor: Natchez Grand Hotel; Finish Line Sponsor: State Farm Agents of the Miss-Lou, Stuart Heflin and Russ Wood. Thank you to all of our Gold, Silver and Bronze Sponsors as well. We literally could not hold these events without you.

Also, a big thank you to the Natchez Bicycle Club – Curtis Moroney and Allen Richard for the help and support in creating the routes and guiding us along the way.

If you’d like to join the fun and participate, please visit www.natchezbicycleclassic.com to register. If you’d like to come show support and cheer the riders along, join us in front of the Natchez Grand Hotel on Broadway at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021. “Come for the ride, stay for the party!”

Sarah Lindsey Laukhoff, Natchez