Dec. 20, 1988 – May 13, 2021

Funeral services for Tiffany Chatman, 32, of Shreveport, LA formerly of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery with Rev. Arthur Alexander officiating.

Miss Chatman, daughter of Corliss Chatman-Cook was born in Ferriday and died at the Willis-Knighton North Hospital in Shreveport, LA. She was a Mental Health social worker, a 2007 graduate of Ferriday High School and Grambling State University.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com