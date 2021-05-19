William Isaac Cole

Feb. 8, 1937 – May 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for William “Bill” Isaac Cole, 84, of Natchez, MS, who passed away from this earth May 16, 2021, in Jackson, MS will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Springfield Baptist Church in Natchez, with Bro. Phillip Watts officiating. Burial will follow at Springfield Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Springfield Baptist Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please be considerate of the family; wear your mask, social distance, wash and sanitize hands and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mr. Cole was born on February 8, 1937, in Charleston, MS to Reverend Floyd Lee “F.L.” Cole and Ruth Scallions Cole. Bill was a retired plumber and a member of Springfield Baptist Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of forty-seven years, Margie Cole; one daughter, Robin McKinley; one son, Steven Arnold; two sisters, Bonnie Ingram and Lois Pettit; two brothers, Jamie Cole and Auston Cole.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Dana Dupre’ and husband Joel; four son, Billy Cole, Bobby Cole, Benny Cole and Jay Arnold and wife Scottye; two sisters, Dorothy Reese and Glenda Cortney; seven grandchildren, Christopher McKinley and wife Hannah, Stephanie Wall and husband Renee Shane, Dustin Cole and wife Eryn; Ashley Donaldson and husband Joel, Sarah Case, Isabella Dupre and Ainsley Dupre; ten great grandchildren; and his many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Christopher McKinley, Joel Dupre, Renee Shane Wall and Joey Chapman.

