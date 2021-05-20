Crime reports: May 21, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Melanie Victoria Quinn, 29, 46 Linden Drive, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $280.00 on first count and $625.00 on second count.

Clifton Alexander Walker, 58, 3 Dale Court, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $677.50.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Hit and run at Susie B. West Apartments.

Traffic stop at Patriots Car Wash.

Property damage on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Linden Drive.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

Accident on Mt. Carmel Drive.

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Breaking and entering on Eastwood Road.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Canal Street.

Accident on Shaw Street.

Unwanted subject on Grant Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Prentiss Street.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Westwood Road.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Fredrick Jermaine Hauer, 39, 15 Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Brian Williamson Polk, 45, 1005 Fisher Park, Brookhaven, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jecori Lamont Brown, 29, 21 Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Newman Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on Lee Parker Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Wildlife Way.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Dog problem on Wildlife Way.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Reckless driving on Country Club Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Monday

Illegal dumping on Dunbarton Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Intelligence report on Walber Court.

Theft on Rand Road.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kerry N. Wilkinson, 27, 1613 Camilia Street, Vidalia, on charges of criminal damage to property (felony).

Daphanie Cooper, 35, 6377 Louisiana 565, Jonesville, on charges of driving while intoxicated first offense, careless operation and no proof of insurance.

Christopher Neal, 30, 208 Galloway, Clayton, court sentenced to 30 days of jail time with six months and a $760 fine for animal cruelty.

Jamal Deandra Griffin, 22, 141 Diame Street, Clayton, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm on two counts.

Meredith Green, 33, 581 Stephens road, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit of six days time served for disturbing the peace, fighting.

Ira L. Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit of six days time served for disturbing the peace and fighting.

Ronald C. Davis, 32, 9831 US 84, Ferriday, court sentenced to a fine of $245 for no drivers license in possession.

Cameron Randall, 20, 77 Pine Mount Natchez, court sentenced to $952.50 court costs and fine, one year jail time suspension and one year probation.

Torre Robinson 20, 45 Montgomery Road, Natchez, court sentenced to one year jail suspension, one year probation for simple burglary and $952.50 court cost and fine.

Arrests — Tuesday

Jarvis J. Davis, 29, 613 7th Street Ferriday, on charges of introducing contraband in a penal institution and possession of Schedule I drugs.

Dalton B. Hughes, 27, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday on charges of contraband in a penal institution.

Miriam C. King, 35, 249 Bingham Street, Clayton, on charges of Criminal Mischief.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Vail Acres Road

Traffic stop US 84

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road

Theft on EE Wallace Boulevard

Hit deer on US 84

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Carter Street

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Medical call on Airport Road

Domestic call on Louisiana 129

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Theft on Louisiana 565

Arrest on warrant on Carter Street

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Introduction of Contraband on Carter Street

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Auto accident on Louisiana 129

Theft on Moose Lodge Road

Plane crash on Louisiana 425

Hang up 911 call on Mack Moore Road

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Concordia Drive

Theft on Dan Howard Road

Unwanted person on Orange Street

Nuisance animals on Black Bayou Road

Unwanted person on Crestview Drive

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Medical call on Iowa Street

Medical call on Chauvin Street

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Reckless driving on Carter Street

Traffic Stop on Margaret Circle

Welfare call on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Elizabeth Road

Alarms on Louisiana 15

Traffic citation on US 84

Disturbance on Bingham Street