VIDALIA — Graveside services for Rita Mae Hunt, 68, of Vidalia, who died Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Vidalia will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Vidalia City Cemetery with Pastor Joe W. Pickett officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Rita was born January 7, 1953, the daughter of Thelma Hunt Harvey and Eli Harvey, Jr. and was reared by Idell Marshall and Lee Marshall. She graduated from Vidalia High School and was previously employed with Adams County Nursing Home and the City of New Orleans. Ms Hunt was a member of Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church where she served with the Usher Ministry. She was also a graduate of Hope Bible Institute. Rita also held memberships with the Adams County Mass Choir, Victory Chapter #4 Order of Eastern Stars and 100 Black Women. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and Bible Study,

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joseph Cleveland and Eli Harvey II, son Troy Hunt, grandson Derrick Smith and husband McAmis White.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Jamaal Hunt, Joseph Hunt and Robert Jenkins; two daughters Angela White and Judy White; brother Richard Harvey; sisters Mary Cleveland, Jean Bailey and Joyce Harvey; 23 grandchildren; very special granddaughter Dontelle White; 30 great-grandchildren; special friend Billy Ray Moore; loyal friends Loretta Shelley, Kelvin and Anna Laura Tillage, other relatives and friends.

