Cathedral spring football wrapped up

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s varsity football team wrapped up its spring football with what Green Wave head coach Chuck Darbonne said was more of a spring practice on Thursday, May 13 at Jackson Academy in Jackson.

And with the move up from Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Class 4A to Class 5A for the next two seasons, Darbonne said he was proud of the way his team competed against a Raiders team that played for the Class 6A state championship last year.

“We just kind of had one of our normal practice with them at JA. Didn’t have any scoreboard working. Wasn’t a full squad scrimmage,” Darbonne said. “It was good for our guys to compete with those kinds of guys. It was promising the way we reacted to the competition.”

As for how the Green Wave’s spring football practices themselves and what they worked on,” Darbonne said, “We finished last week. We had about nine practices. We were working on fundamentals, especially the guys who are graduating – filling those holes. Getting better as a team. Strengths and weaknesses – they change every year.”

And with Cathedral moving up in classification comes a challenging schedule both in and out of District 3-5A. Oak Forest Academy is moving down from 6A to 5A and will be in the district with the Green Wave. Central Hinds Academy, Copiah Academy and Silliman Institute, all of which were in this same district with Adams County Christian School in 2019 and 2020, will now have to contend with the Green Wave.

“For the most part, it’s a brand new schedule outside of St. Aloysius (which, with ACCS, is going from 5A to 4A) and Central Hinds Academy,” Darbonne said. “We have somewhat familiarity with Copiah and Silliman because we were in a district with them. Not recently, though. It’s going to be brand new challenge. Getting used to different school.”

Among the non-district competition that the Green Wave will face includes its home opener in Week 1 against Class 6A Madison-Ridgeland Academy on Aug. 20, a road game at Class 5A and MAIS newcomer Madison St. Joseph on Aug. 27, a home game against Parklane Academy on Sept. 10, and a home game against Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Class 2A Pisgah High School on Sept. 17.

As for how he feels about his team this season and what lies ahead this summer, Darbonne said, “It’s hard to tell right now where we’re strong compared to previous seasons. Guys are trying to take on bigger responsibilities than they had last season. They’re working hard. It was a very promising spring. Still have a lot of work to do.

“We’re going through our normal workouts four days a week. We’re going to do some 7-on-7s with some other schools. Trying to create that competitive atmosphere so that they are striving to be better.”