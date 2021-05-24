May 24, 2021

Ann Smith Flewelling

By Staff Reports

Published 12:30 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

Jan. 29, 1935 – May 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Ann Smith Flewelling, 86, of Natchez who died Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25,2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Flewelling was born January 29, 1935, in Simmesport, LA the daughter of Preston Moreau and Irene Fermin Moreau.

Ann was a retired registered nurse and a loving mother of six children.  She enjoyed the leisure time of travel with her friends of the Good Sams Club and the Purpose Driven tours, her favorite being the Mystery trips.  She was very attracted to all birds from God’s creation.  She loved gardening and enjoyed shopping for her next beautiful bloom.  She enjoyed the wonderful world of unique jewelry and stylish apparel, a shopper at heart.  She took great pride in her family, and had a very special place in her heart for her nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.  Our beautiful blue-eyed mother will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Flewelling was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben Flewelling; granddaughter, Cristy Carter; daughter, Cathy Prescott; and son in law, George Prescott; and great grandchild, Tullen Prescott.

Survivors include three daughters, Sherry Carter and husband Thomas Carter of Woodville, MS, Gail Gamberi and husband Ronnie Gamberi of Natchez, MS, Sharla Marks and husband Phil Marks of Madison, MS; two sons, Maxie Smith and wife Sharon Smith of Brewton, AL, and Dale Smith of Houma, LA; and grandchildren, Mystic Carter Smith, Drey Prescott, Bethany Prince, Garrett Gamberi, Colton Prescott, Brittany Gamberi Lily Smith, and Tyler Smith.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com

