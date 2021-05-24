May 24, 2021

  • 75°
Richy Spears was named the girls basketball coach for ACCS. He has served as a defensive cordinator for the Rebels Football team. (File Photo / The Natchez Democrat)

Spear’s goal is for ACCS girls basketball ‘to be competitive’

By Patrick Jones

Published 2:01 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — When Natchez native Melanie Hall recently announced she was stepping down as junior varsity and varsity girls’ basketball coach at Adams County Christian School, Richy Spears was chosen to take over the program.

For Spears, it will be the first time coaching a girls’ team since his coaching days at Trinity Episcopal Day School nearly a decade ago.

“I’ve been coaching the boys. They asked me if I’d be interested. I’ve coached girls before, at Trinity and at Bowling Green (School in Franklinton, Louisiana). I’ve done it before,” Spears said. “I was excited to get the opportunity. Even my wife was excited. It’s easier than coaching the boys, on and off the court.”

After having some time to realize that he is now the head coach of the Lady Rebels, Spears said his plans and goals “to be competitive each and every night. Whatever it takes.”

Spears is also an assistant football coach and said he is more of a defensive-minded coach. He said he will bring that mindset to both the JV and varsity girls’ basketball teams.

“Every coach has the same goal. Football-wise, I like to coach defense. When I coach basketball, it’s the same thing,” Spears said.

Spears added that there is indeed pressure to replace a legend in Melanie Hall, who did this for an astonishing 32 years — coaching at her alma mater, Trinity Episcopal, for 14 years and for another 18 years at ACCS.

“Coach Hall’s done this for a long time. She was good at what she did for a long time,” Spears said. “There’s always pressure to replace someone who’s done it for so long and was good at what she did.”

As for how exciting this opportunity is, Spears said, “It’s always exciting to become (head) coach of a program. That’s how I got my first coaching job – coaching girls at Bowling Green.”

Spears noted that there will be challenges he’s be facing coaching both the JV and varsity Lady Rebels.

“It’s going to be putting in the time. If you’re going to do one, you’ve got to do the other. Put in your system and do it,” Spears said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business

News

Mudbug Music Festival a success; all await Hank Jr.

Business

Dianne’s Frame Shop closing after 42 years in business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation