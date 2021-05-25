May 25, 2021

  • 86°
Beach

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the trial of Jonathan Beach, 38, who faces two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of two Adams County volunteer firefighters on March 1, 2019.

Jason Haley, 34, and Troy Whittington, 31, were killed at a house on Quasar Street, located just off of U.S. 61 North, on the night of the Krewe of Phoenix Mardi Gras Parade in 2019.

Beach, who was also injured during an exchange of gunfire at the residence, has remained in the Adams County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Beach’s trial is being held in Adams County Sixth District Circuit Court with Judge Lillie Sanders overseeing the proceedings.

Deputies said in 2019 Beach contacted his estranged wife, Ashley Beach, on the day of the shooting, attempting to pick up one of their children from the residence.

Jerry Brown, who was chief investigator for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, said at the time Haley and Whittington were off duty and were with a group of people at a Mardi Gras parade, including Beach’s estranged wife. The group returned to the residence after the parade.

Deputies found the victims near the entrance to the house with Beach still on the property.

Ashley Beach and children reportedly barricaded themselves in a room of the house while the shooting took place. All three men were armed. However, only Beach and Haley fired their weapons and it is unclear who shot first, investigators said.

Soon after the incident, Robert Bradford Sr., Adams County emergency management director, said Whittington and Haley were good, “community-minded” men who spent a great deal of time volunteering for emergency management training and firefighting.

“We lost two high-caliber volunteers at one time. That’s a great loss to any organization at one time … They’ve left their will and the passion in the volunteer program,” Bradford said.

Whittington had been a volunteer firefighter in both Lake Montrose and Adams County for a total of approximately 16 years and also worked for Allied Tree Company.

Haley and his wife, Billie, lived in Franklin County. Haley started volunteering for Adams County fire and emergency services approximately three years before he was killed, Bradford said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business

News

Mudbug Music Festival a success; all await Hank Jr.

Business

Dianne’s Frame Shop closing after 42 years in business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate