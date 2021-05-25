Court Case conclusions: May 25, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 14-20:

Richard Edgin charged with removal of property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Carlesha Elmore charged with credit card use to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jerry Wayne Rogers charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gabriel Schofield charged with two counts of burglary. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Gabriel Schofield charged with attempted burglary. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gabriel Schofield charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terence King charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Mary 14-20:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 19:

Coleman Beard, 18, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Madison Claire Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Fine set at $748.75.

Brandon Lewis Thompson, 19, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Fine set at $548.75.

Brandon Lewis Thompson, 19, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.

Alphonso Jermal Green, 42, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Fine set at $548.75.

Frankie Lee Hoye, 60, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Fine set at $457.50.

Lavonne Miles Belton, 53, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. Fine set at $479.63.

Candi Joydaija Gray, 19, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $573.75.

Keyana Hayes, 29, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Fine set at $930.75.

Edwin Holmes Jr., 68, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; first offense. Case remanded to files. Banned from Cash Saver.

Alicia Aleyne Willard, 37, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files. Banned from Wal-Mart.

Tuesday, May 18:

Bill Hunt Calvin, 19, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Case dismissed.

Frederick Jermaine Hauer, 32, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Frederick Jermaine Hauer, 32, pleaded guilty to escape. Fine set at $948.75.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 29, charged with weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 29, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Case dismissed.

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, charged with receiving stolen property. Case dismissed.

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement reduced to a misdemeanor. Fine set at $857.50.

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Fine set at $457.50.

Lucas McLeod Maloney, 28, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.