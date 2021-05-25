May 25, 2021

  • 82°

Court Case conclusions: May 25, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:46 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 14-20:

Richard Edgin charged with removal of property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Carlesha Elmore charged with credit card use to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jerry Wayne Rogers charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gabriel Schofield charged with two counts of burglary. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Gabriel Schofield charged with attempted burglary. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gabriel Schofield charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terence King charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Mary 14-20:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 19:

Coleman Beard, 18, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Madison Claire Johnson, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Fine set at $748.75.

Brandon Lewis Thompson, 19, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Fine set at $548.75.

Brandon Lewis Thompson, 19, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case remanded to files.

Alphonso Jermal Green, 42, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Fine set at $548.75.

Frankie Lee Hoye, 60, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Fine set at $457.50.

Lavonne Miles Belton, 53, pleaded guilty to false pretenses. Fine set at $479.63.

Candi Joydaija Gray, 19, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $573.75.

Keyana Hayes, 29, pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Fine set at $930.75.

Edwin Holmes Jr., 68, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; first offense. Case remanded to files. Banned from Cash Saver.

Alicia Aleyne Willard, 37, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files. Banned from Wal-Mart.

 

Tuesday, May 18:

Bill Hunt Calvin, 19, charged with larceny: motor vehicle theft. Case dismissed.

Frederick Jermaine Hauer, 32, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Frederick Jermaine Hauer, 32, pleaded guilty to escape. Fine set at $948.75.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 29, charged with weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 29, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Case dismissed.

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, charged with receiving stolen property. Case dismissed.

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement reduced to a misdemeanor. Fine set at $857.50.

Antonio Deshon Ellis, 30, pleaded guilty to accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Fine set at $457.50.

Lucas McLeod Maloney, 28, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business

News

Mudbug Music Festival a success; all await Hank Jr.

Business

Dianne’s Frame Shop closing after 42 years in business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate