May 26, 2021

  • 84°
This is one of the signs Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park manager Neil Hayes made due to the road closure. It points to the state park entrance. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez State Park)

Main road to Natchez State Park is closed

By Hunter Cloud

Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Visitors of Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park will have to take a different route to get to the park. State Park road is currently closed for road construction to begin, park manager Neil Hayes said.

He said the road was closed last Friday and he did not have enough time to put up signs so he painted detour signs onto wooden boards. Typically, to get to Natchez State Park you would turn onto State Park road from US 61 if traveling northeast from Natchez the detour route takes you two miles down US 61 to Tate Road.

Once you turn onto Tate Road you will travel down it for about 2.2 miles before turning right on Whitcliff Road, he said. You go down Whitcliff for 2.5 miles before turning left into the entrance of the park.

If you look at Google maps there appears to be a road off of Whitcliff that can take you down the levee and to the park headquarters, however this road is closed. It used to be the old entrance to the park, Hayes said.

Please call the park office at 601-442-2658 for more information or if you have any questions.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business

News

Mudbug Music Festival a success; all await Hank Jr.

Business

Dianne’s Frame Shop closing after 42 years in business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students