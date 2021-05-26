Main road to Natchez State Park is closed

Visitors of Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park will have to take a different route to get to the park. State Park road is currently closed for road construction to begin, park manager Neil Hayes said.

He said the road was closed last Friday and he did not have enough time to put up signs so he painted detour signs onto wooden boards. Typically, to get to Natchez State Park you would turn onto State Park road from US 61 if traveling northeast from Natchez the detour route takes you two miles down US 61 to Tate Road.

Once you turn onto Tate Road you will travel down it for about 2.2 miles before turning right on Whitcliff Road, he said. You go down Whitcliff for 2.5 miles before turning left into the entrance of the park.

If you look at Google maps there appears to be a road off of Whitcliff that can take you down the levee and to the park headquarters, however this road is closed. It used to be the old entrance to the park, Hayes said.

Please call the park office at 601-442-2658 for more information or if you have any questions.