May 27, 2021

  • 88°

Judy L. Bates

By Staff Reports

Published 3:19 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Judy L. Bates, 57, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Mercy Seat Baptist Church in Ferriday under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Whitehall Cemetery in Vidalia. Visitation will be held Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Judy, daughter of Wilson Milligan and Janie Bates was born in Ferriday and died at the Trinity Medical in Ferriday. She was a certified nurse’s assistant.

Her memories will be cherished by her two children, DeMarcus Bates and his wife, Arqunetta and India Bates Harris and her husband, Coby all of Vidalia; four brothers, Arthur Bates and his wife, Nora of South Bend, IN; Mark Milligan and his wife Contina of Ferriday; Wilson Bates and his wife, Yvonne of Las Vegas, NV; Charles Bates and his wife, Debra of Baton Rouge, LA; two sisters, Linda Bates and Sarah Bates and her husband, Stacy all of Ferriday; three grandchildren, Curtis Washington, Jr. and his wife, Jon’lea Butler, Coby Harris, Jr. and Champ Blanton; one great-grandchild, Khalan Washington  all of Vidalia.

Also four aunts, Phyllis Ellis and her husband, Ernest, Velma Fortune and her husband, Robert, Amanda Milligan and her husband James, Emma Conner and her husband James; four uncles, Willie Milligan all of Ferriday; McKinley Bates, Sr. and Arthur Bates and his wife, Annie all of Vidalia; Julius Mack and his wife, Delores of Missouri City, TX.

Preceding in death are one brother, Johnny Bates, her father, three uncles, Charles, Jessie and Melvin Bates; five aunts, Elnora, Mildred, Dorothy, and Brenda Milligan, Willie Mae Spurs; one grandchild, Cahleed Harris.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com

