May 27, 2021

  • 88°

Patricia J. Adams

By Staff Reports

Published 3:21 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Patricia J. Adams, 79, of Fayette who died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her residence will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Stampley, MS with Reverend Stanford Cruel officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

