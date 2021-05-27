Jan. 25, 1950 – May 18, 2021

Funeral service for Mr. Woodrow Bolden will be Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church located on 190 Magnolia Church Drive, Hwy 24 West in Woodville, MS. Pastor Harold Smith is officiating. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service begins. Final resting place will be in Cedar Rest Cemetery. The repast will follow at the Civic Center in Centerville, MS. Safety is priority, please wear a mask.