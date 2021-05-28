Crime reports: Saturday, May 29, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Nicole Denise Washington, 42, 105 Creek Bend Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00

Arrests — Thursday

Logan Matthew McCurdy, 35, 2 Roberts Lane, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Jacklyn Shanice Mills, 27, 17 Irving Lane, Natchez, on charge of hindering prosecution – 2nd degree. Bond set at $750.00.

Keldrick Donte Washington, 30, 7 ½ Garden Street, Natchez, on charges of receiving stolen property, weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon, and weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set on any charges.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Eastwood Road.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Unwanted subject on McNeely Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on North D. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on South Canal Street.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two shoplifting reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Robbery on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North/Factory Outlet.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on John R. Junkin Drive/Canal Street.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Threats on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop at Live Oak.

Six traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Eight traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Fisk Avenue.

Theft on South Union Street.

Reckless driving on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop at Parking Lot of Citi Trends.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 north.

Traffic stop at Marathon Gas States.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

None.

Arrests — Wednesday

None.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Pheasant Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Juvenile problem on Buckhurst Plantation Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Civil matter on Canvas Back Court.

Petit larceny on Broadmoore Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Traceside Drive

Intelligence report on Redd Loop Road.

Animal cruelty on Kingston Road.

Disturbance on Pheasant Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Harassment on Magnolia Avenue.

Theft on State Street.

Theft on Beau Pré Road.

Simple assault on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Lambuth Car Wash.

Juvenile problem on Redd Loop Road.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Flower Shop.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Montgomery Road.

Traffic stop on Powlett Road.

Shots fired on Starnes Drive.

Burglary on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Cavell D. Davis, 31, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Michon L. Landry, 27, Homeless, on charges of criminal trespass.

Monterrius Jefferson, 23, 807 2nd Street, Ferriday, on charges of principal to crime.

Andre Wilkins, 26, 807 S 2nd Street, Ferriday, on charges of principal to crime.

Rayshon Hawkins, 165 Harbor road, 33, Ferriday, on charges of attempted second degree murder.

Connie L. Clark, 48, 154 Woodman Road, Jonesville, on charges of bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Disturbance on Eugene Road

Suspicious person on Freeman Road

Disturbance on 5th street

Unwanted person on Guido Road

Disturbance on Vidalia drive

Disturbance on Moose lodge road

Fire on Loomis Lane

911 call on Louisiana 15

Welfare check on Lee Street

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove circle

Medical call on Natchez

911 call on Carter Street

911 call on 5th street

Hit and run on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on US 84

911 call on Louisiana 15

Reports — Thursday

911 call on Mack Moore Road

911 call on Louisiana 15