May 29, 2021

Coates

Randall Coates

By Staff Reports

Published 8:55 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

June 11, 1980 – March 15, 2021

NATCHEZ — The graveside Rite of Christian Burial for Randall “Brooks” Coates, son of Donald R. and Karen Kenda Coates, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 4 at the Natchez City Cemetery, first entrance.

Brooks was born on June 11, 1980, in Natchez, Mississippi and passed away on March 15, 2021 in Macon, Georgia. He spread his joy and laughter in the many places in which he lived: Natchez, Virginia, Nebraska, the Philippines, Warner Robins and Macon. He briefly attended Cathedral Elementary School in Natchez, graduated from Sacred Heart School in Warner Robins, Georgia in 1994, and was a Mount de Sales Academy graduate with the class of 1998 in Macon.  In 2006 earned a B.A. in Philosophy from Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio.  He was employed with the Diocese of Savannah, Office of Vocations, and then worked at Mount de Sales Academy in the Development and Alumni Office. He later worked in the home improvement and construction business.  Brooks was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon and actively served for 22 years in the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth-Degree member often participating in the Knights’ many events and charitable fundraisers.

Besides his parents, Don and Karen, who love him more than words can express, Brooks also leaves behind his big brother and best friend, Donald “Reeves” Coates, Jr., Macon; his favorite little sister, Katie Coates Goldman of Natchez, brother-in-law, Bert Goldman, and their three children, Andrew, Kenda Marie, and Patrick. Brooks loved them immensely, and they adored their Uncle Brooks and will miss his abounding love, big hugs and lift-ups, and playful times together. His significant other Andrea Tice will miss the loving care, laughs, and happy times they shared as they were building their lives together.

Brooks, known for his enormous heart, wit, and go-to attitude, never missed an opportunity to find and express his hilarious wit and humor in any situation. Cherishing his life are aunts and uncles – George and Peggy Kenda Murray, Johnny and Dottie Kenda, Fred Rogers, Al and Lissa Coates, and Davy and Diana Coates; and many loving cousins and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Mary Kate Kenda, Natchez, and Al and June Coates, Myrtle Beach, SC, and his special aunt, Marilyn Kenda Rogers.

He took great satisfaction in lending a helping hand to others and enhanced the lives of all those blessed to know him.  To honor his giving spirit, donations can be made to Cathedral Elementary School, the school of his niece and nephews.

Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences and view Brooks’ Dignity Tribute Video.

