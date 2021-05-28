June 29, 1944 – May 28, 2021

Funeral services for Rick Sibley, 76, of Monterey, LA will be held at Eva Church of God on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. with Bro. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment will follow at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Rick was born on Thursday, June 29, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina and went to be with the love of his life, Neeva, on Friday, May 28, 2021 surrounded by his family in Lecompte, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in remembrance of him to Eva Church of God.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Harbor Hospice of Alexandria, Kindred Home Health of Alexandria, and Mrs. Alfretta Bush.

The family will receive friends at Eva Church of God on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.