May 31, 2021

  • 77°
Blueberry Yum Yum makes a great summertime dessert.

Summer is here, bring on the barbecues

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Sunday, May 30, 2021

By Jennie Guido

Summer is here. School is finishing up, the heat is kicking in, and it’s time to relax a little.

With Memorial Day this week as the beginning of a rotation of patriotic holidays, a patriotic dessert will be needed to go along with the many barbecues and fish fries on deck this summer.

This recipe has been a staple in the Guido household for many summers.

A neighbor shared this with mom years back, and I’m fairly certain there hasn’t been a summer without a Tupperware dish of this in the fridge at some point.

We always make it with blueberries, but I don’t see why you couldn’t try another berry or just drizzle it with some type of sugary, flavored syrup.

Maybe a dash of red would round out this summer dessert perfectly for your next star-spangled holiday.

Blueberry Yum Yum

2 cups fresh blueberries

2 cups sugar, divided

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup margarine, softened

1 cup pecans, finely chopped

1 8-ounce cream cheese, softened

1 9-ounce frozen whipped topping, thawed

Combine blueberries, 1 cup of sugar, and 1/4 cup of water in a medium saucepan. Cook over low heat until berries are soft (about 15 minutes). Combine 1/4 cup cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water in a small mixing bowl. Stir well and add cornstarch mixture to the berry mixture. Continue cooking and stirring constantly until the mixture is thickened. Set aside to cool.

Combine flour, margarine, and pecans in a small bowl and mix well. Press mixture into a  greased 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let cool.

Combine cream cheese and 1 cup of sugar. Beat until smooth. Fold in the whipped topping. Spread over the crust, then pour the blueberries on top. Refrigerate before serving.

Jennie Guido writes a weekly column for The Natchez Democrat. You can reach her at guido.jennie@gmail.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport