June 1, 2021

  • 86°

Beverly Baker Aldridge

By Staff Reports

Published 11:57 am Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Aug. 11, 1931 – Dec. 11, 2020

Beverly Baker Aldridge, 89, died December 11, 2020, at her home in Panama City, Florida. Due to the pandemic, no services were held.

She was born on August 11, 1931, in Natchez, the daughter of Jocelyn Dameron Parham and Everard Green Baker III. She was a seventh generation Mississippian.

She was a 1949 graduate of Natchez High School and attended MSCW (now the Mississippi University for Women) and London University, London, England.  She continued her studies at the University of Southern Mississippi where she received her B.A. in English and an Education Specialist degree in Media and Technology.  There she was the recipient of the Howard W. Bahr award as the most outstanding graduate in the School of Liberal Arts. She was a member of the Phi Kappa Pi honor society. She later attended Louisiana State University where she received her Master’ s degree in Library Sciences and was initiated into Beta Phi Mu National Library Science honor society.

She was an elder at First Presbyterian Church where she also had served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, church librarian, and leader of the Lydia Circle.  She was a member of the Order of the First Families of Mississippi, the William Dunbar Chapter of the National Society DAR, the Scottish Heritage Society, the Rosecraft Garden Club, the 49ers, and the Friends of the Library.  For twenty years she was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Judge George Armstrong Library. She had also been a member of Pilgrimage Garden Club.  Together with her beloved husband David, she established the MS-Lou Area Audubon Christmas Bird Count and served for a long time as compiler of the annual report.  She and her husband were enthusiastic travelers and enjoyed frequent trips in this country and abroad.

She was retired from the Natchez-Adams Public Schools where she served as a librarian/media specialist for sixteen years. She also taught library science classes at the University of Southern Mississippi, Natchez campus.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Byron David Aldridge, Jr., her half-brother Everard Green Baker IV, and her daughter Mary Alyn Aldridge.

She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and leaves behind a large family.  Survivors include her two sons Byron David Aldridge III and wife Cindy of Miramar, Florida, and Courtney Greenway Aldridge and wife Terri Lynn of Panama City, Florida; eleven grandchildren including Phoebe Alyn Carlson and husband Jake, Charles Anthony Fulghum, Clayton David Aldridge, Byron David Aldridge IV and wife Sarah, Ashleigh Lorraine Aldridge Smith and husband Tate, Joshua McEchron Aldridge, Lennon Greenway Aldridge, Jason Francis Aldridge and wife Truc, Dr. Beau Anthony Aldridge, Leslie Ann Berg and husband Adam, Brett Byron Aldridge and wife Kelley; step-grandchildren including Patrick Vance Schlosser and wife Stephanie, Brooke Marie Schlosser, Megan Cora Crawford, Amanda Michelle Davis, William Craig Davis and wife Sayaka, Aubrey Elizabeth Shy, Ann Kathryn Shy, and Laura Grace Shy; and sixteen great grandchildren including Isaiah, Audrey, Jessica, Ethan, Thane, Kate, Luke, Benjamin, Jackson, Stella, Claire Lorraine, James, Elliot, Charlotte, Ren, and Rei; sister-in-law Mary Jo Gunde, two nephews, and a number of beloved cousins.

A special thanks to Byron David Aldridge IV for his care of her, and to Terri Lynn Aldridge who took care of her during the last few months of her life.

The family requests any memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, Natchez Adams County Humane Society, or a charity of choice.

