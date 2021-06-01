June 1, 2021

  • 72°
Tristan Hernandez putts during the 2011 Norman Puckett Junior Championship. He won the tournament and is playing in the Natchez Open 10 years later. (File Photo The Natchez Democrat)

Professional excited to play in home state in Natchez Open

By Hunter Cloud

Published 7:01 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

NATCHEZ ­— Carthage native Tristan Hernandez is no stranger to Duncan Park Golf Course. He was the 2011 Norman Puckett Junior Champion. He won the tournament when he was 16 and will play in the Natchez Open starting this Friday.

After graduating high school, he played at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. He decided to be a professional golfer after graduating and moved to Magnolia, Texas. Being a professional golfer means his family in Mississippi does not get to see him play as much.

“I’m excited to come back and play in my home state. I don’t get to play in front of my family a lot,” Hernandez said. “It is pretty special. My grandfather (Jimmy Wallace) and I traveled together all over the State of Mississippi when I was playing as a junior.”

Most of the tournaments cost around $1,000 to play in, he said. The Natchez Open had an entrance fee of $300, so he decided he would enter to play in front of his family.

Duncan Park is also a golf course he has had success at before. The golf course has a total yardage of 6,501 yards and plays short, he said. It plays to his strength of driving the ball far.

“If you keep it in play, it is pretty easy,” Hernandez said. “I hit the ball pretty far, so it is easy to hit it around the green. Then it is just chipping after that. On some golf courses, your second shot, you are still hitting your six or seven iron in.”

He said every golfer has courses they like and courses they don’t. Duncan Park is a golf course Hernandez is comfortable with. In the days leading up to the tournament, he will be practicing at Reunion Country Club in Madison before coming to Natchez Wednesday morning, he said.

Two days before a tournament begins, he starts to conserve energy by relaxing and sleeping. He hits golf balls and plays a practice round in the morning. A day before a tournament, he goes out and checks the greens, he said.

“I go out and see if they have the pins marked. I play 18 holes, and then I just relax,” Hernandez said. “If a golfer ever tells you he doesn’t feel any nerves, he is lying. There are always nerves somehow, somewhere. It is easy to get over them. You get a couple shots and get into your rhythm. Everybody is nervous somewhere in the first tee shot.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Police chief says keep car doors locked as auto burglaries rise

News

Natchez officials prepare for new Main Street restaurant at former bank

News

A Smith & Wesson bought in Natchez kills teen in Chicago

News

Fire destroys historic Mississippi train depot and museum

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

News

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind