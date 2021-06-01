Dec. 22, 1933 – May 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Shirley Campbell Smith, 87, of Natchez, who died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Donald R. Armistead officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home and 9:30 until 10:30 Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smith was born December 22, 1933 in Natchez, MS the daughter of Charles Louis Campbell and Helen Juanita Bowman Campbell.

She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She was a faithful member of Morgantown Baptist Church.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Sarah Godard, Robert Campbell, and Dianne Townsend.

Survivors include her children, Charles M. Smith and wife Carolyn; and Thomas A. Smith; grandchildren, Brittany Dane Steelman and Tyler Andrew Smith; great grandchildren, Ava Claire Steelman, Colten Dane Steelman and Emma Rose Steelman; siblings, Charles Louis Campbell, Jr., and Sue Campbell Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Smith’s nephews.

