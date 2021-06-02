Community pool reopens; lifeguard certification and swimming lessons available

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Recreation Commission Pool opened its doors Saturday afternoon, despite the coronavirus pandemic and mechanical problems at the pool.

Along with the children swimming, the commission held lifeguard training. The opening of the swimming pool is just the most recent in a series of outdoor activities planned for Natchez this summer.

“It doesn’t get much better than being a lifeguard for summer jobs,” said Fay Minor, director of the local pool. This summer, the NACRC has partnered with local and private pool managers to offer American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification courses, as well as lifeguard pre-test training in an effort to train more young lifeguards.

The commission successfully completed a lifeguard training class last week. Another class is scheduled for June 7. Belon Jones, a Natchez-based swimming instructor, is the Red Cross-certified instructor.

Individuals who complete lifeguard certification courses are prepared to work as lifeguards at area pools, parks, or recreational facilities. Candidates must attend all scheduled classes as well as pass both the written and water skills tests.

Lifeguards, First Aid, CPR, and AED certification are all included in the course. To enroll in the course, students must first pass the required pre-test. We begin recruiting in high school.

Those interested in lifeguard training should plan to begin June 7 for the lifeguard certification class.

Swimming lessons will begin the following week and will cost $55 per person for one week, but you can sign up for as many weeks as you want.

“We also have a Family Monthly Membership Pass for $65 that can be shared by up to five family members. Daily admission is $5 per person over the age of three,” Minor said.

For more information, please contact the Natchez Recreation Commission office at (601) 653-0473.