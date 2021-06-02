Double fatality in Concordia Parish crash

CONCORDIA PARISH — A head-on crash has claimed the lives of two Concordia Parish men.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 near Wildsville. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 31-year-old Robert Seals, of Jonesville and 35-year-old Naymond Purdion Jr., of Ferriday.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Seals, was traveling westbound on U.S. 84. For reasons still under investigation, Seals crossed the center line into the eastbound travel lane and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 head-on. As a result, Seals and Purdion were ejected from the vehicle.

Seals and Purdion, who were unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 2016 Ford F-150 and a juvenile passenger in Seals’ vehicle, who were both restrained, sustained minor injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 19 fatalities.