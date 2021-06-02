June 2, 2021

Louis Nathaniel Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 2:58 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Jan 28, 1957 – May 29, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Louis Nathaniel Davis, 64, of Natchez, who died Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Jackson will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation.  We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Louis was born January 28, 1957, in Natchez, the son of Billy Louis Davis and Ida Mae Hooker. He was educated in the Natchez Public Schools and was a painter. He enjoyed listening to music, painting and spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather Eddie Hooker, Sr., sisters Maggie Hall, Essie Granger, Shirley Batteast and brother Dennis Hooker.

He leaves to cherish his memories: mother Ida Hall Hooker; brothers Dunk Hall (Pat) and Eddie Hooker, Jr. (Pam); sister Lynda Hall (James); uncle Louis Hall (Kat), other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com

