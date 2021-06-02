June 2, 2021

  • 79°

Natchez woman dies in crash on I-10 in Louisiana; toddler injured

By Staff Reports

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Natchez woman died in a crash at about 4 a.m. Wednesday in a one-car crash on Interstate 10 in Lafayette Parish. A toddler in the car with her suffered moderate injuries.

Medora Lynn Burgess, 40, was driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV westbound on I-10 when her vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. The SUV entered a tree line and struck a tree in an area difficult to see from the roadway, according to a press release issued by the Louisiana State Police.

Burgess was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toddler in the SUV was also not restrained. He was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

Louisiana State Police said impairment is suspected and a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night. Child safety seats and booster seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. Caregivers are required by law to ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt based on the child’s age, weight, and height.

Troop I has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2021.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

Evidence seized in raid on Shop N Save gas station

News

Natchez woman dies in crash on I-10 in Louisiana; toddler injured

News

Community pool reopens; lifeguard certification and swimming lessons available

BREAKING NEWS

Missing child alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Natchez

News

Double fatality in Concordia Parish crash

News

Police chief says keep car doors locked as auto burglaries rise

News

Natchez officials prepare for new Main Street restaurant at former bank

News

A Smith & Wesson bought in Natchez used to kill teen in Chicago

News

Fire destroys historic Mississippi train depot and museum

News

Photo gallery: Hundreds celebrate 155th Annual Memorial Day Parade

News

The Dart: Texas woman loves Natchez and plans to retire here

News

Adams County man accused of double homicide found not guilty

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

News

Visit Natchez hires cultural heritage manager

News

Mayor: Federal funds secured for National Cemetery erosion project

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide