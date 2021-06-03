Louis Thomas Sr.

Oct. 10, 1941 – May 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Louis Thomas, 79, of Natchez, who died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Natchez will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Louis was born October 10, 1941 in Natchez, the son of Thelma Thomas and Andrew Thomas. He was a 1961 graduate of Natchez Junior College High School. He was a builder contractor. He was a member of Greater Saint Mark Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and deacon. Louis enjoyed raising cattle and gardening.

He is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years Betty L. Thomas, parents, brothers Andrew Thomas, Andrew Thomas, Jr. “Love,” sisters Thelma McCoy and Bessie Mae Cain.

Louis leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Cedric Singleton (Crystal) and Louis Thomas, Jr. (Felicia); daughters, Rhonda Thomas, Karen Thomas, Keisha Taylor (Franklin) and Angela Carter (Robert); sisters, Dorothy Jackson, Helen Smith, Nanie Gaskins, Juanita James and Rosemary Thomas; special cousin Gloria Hoggard, other relatives and friends.