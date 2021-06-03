Vidalia pond hosts LDWF fishing derby

Spring is in full swing and summer is just around the corner! Make time to get outside, unwind, and spend time with family and friends while fishing one of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) community fishing pond at the Vidalia Recreation Complex.

The LDWF stocks Get Out and Fish! ponds with adult-size channel catfish in the spring and fall, and rainbow trout in the winter, to increase your chances of bringing home a few keepers for a fish fry!

To add a little extra excitement to your fishing experience, LDWF will be hosting a tagged catfish derby at all of our Get Out and Fish! ponds between Saturday June 5th and Friday June 11th.

Anglers who catch and report a tagged channel catfish caught at a Get Out and Fish! site during the June 5-11 derby, will receive a fishing prize pack from the LDWF.