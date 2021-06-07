May 25, 1937 – May 27, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside Service for Mr. John L. Buckhannon, 84, of Natchez, who died on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Leesdale Cemetery on Hickenbottom Road in Leesdale, Mississippi.

Burial will follow at Leesdale Cemetery in Leesdale under direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 from noon until 5 p.m. at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.