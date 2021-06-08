Courthouse records: June 8, 2021

Adams County

May 28-June 3

Civil suits:

Estate of Stanley Eugene Owens.

Divorces:

Elizabeth Weeks v. John David Weeks.

Steven R. Knight and LoOona Dunbar Knight. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

James Robert Cook III, 31, Shreveport, La. to Erica Danielle Cater, 27, Shreveport, La.

Tracy Lane Henry, 44, Natchez to Dequita Denita Butler, 33, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

May 25-27

John Reynolds to Albert Austin Cowan, lot 1 of the Subdivision of a Part of Phillip Hess Estate.

Phillip W. English and Joshua Emlyn English to Taylor Foster, Plot No. 3 of the Johns-Manville Products Corporation Subdivision of Original Lots 7 to 12 inclusive, of the West Montebello Subdivision.

Natchez Wealth Management, LLC to PNP Natchez II, LLC, land from the intersection of the northeasterly line of Main Street and the southeasterly line of Pine Street (now Martin Luther King Jr. Street).

Earnestine S. Sherman to Earnestine S. Sherman and Steven Verill Sherman, lot 38 Wilderness Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Kathy Scott Pollard to Erica Bridges-Chatman, lot 10 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

May 25

Barthel Sean Waggoner and Christy Michelle Waggoner to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, lot 20 Fatherland Acres (Third Development).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 3

Civil cases:

Wendy Williams v. Jessie Turner.

Delta Bank v. Brandon Goodin.

Delta Bank v. Antonia Starks.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shiela Minor.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tammy Stewart.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jennifer Beach.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Mary Selmon.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Amanda Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Dorianna Neal.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ruby Assabor.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sarah Johnson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Twana Butler.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Barney Schoby.

Concordia Parish

May 28-June 3

Civil suits:

Succession of Brunston Edgar Poole.

Braswell Properties, LLC v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Budget Build Lumber and Supply v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Budget Build Lumber and Supply v. Alexcia Ceasor.

Alexcia Ceasor v. Safew Insurance Company.

Succession of Richard Lee Jewell.

Succession of Tina Louise Ellis.

BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC D/B/A AT&T Louisiana v. Ronnie Woods.

BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC D/B/A AT&T Louisiana v. Carroll Fulmer Logistics Corporation.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Lavera Chester A/K/A Lavera A. Chester.

In Re: Darah Alexis Morrisette.

Northwestern State University v. Linda Davis.

University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors v. Linda Davis.

Matthew Tyler Ray Buckles v. Casey Marie Buckles. (Paternity)

State of Louisiana v. Sanchez DaJohn Gray.

Divorces:

Percy Lee Jefferson Sr. v. Hazel Mae Ford Jefferson.

Marriage license applications:

Beulah Samantha Johnson, 29, Waterproof, La. to Decourtney Chernette Durham, 24, Winnfield, La.

Mark Allen Patterson, 55, Ferriday to Leigh Farrell Webber, 51, Baton Rouge, La.

Deed transactions:

Jase Gill Ellis to Ashlee Leanne Evans, lot 7 Lola Annland Addition.

Joseph Harold Labean and Carla Eubanks Labean to Jeffery D. Goodman and Delores Paris Goodman, lot 227, Unit 3 Town of Ridgecrest.

Whitney R. Henderson to Sarah Ilene Davis, lot 19 North Park Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Carie Crofford to GMFS, LLC, lot 27 Weecama Estates, Third Development.

Ashley Leeanne Evans to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 7 Lola Annland Addition.

Jeffery D. Goodman and Delores Paris Goodman to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 227, Unit 3 Town of Ridgecrest.

Sarah Ilene Davis to Mortgage Financial Services, LLC, lot 19 North Park Subdivision.