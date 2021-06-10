June 24, 1948 – June 6, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Aline Blackwell Mazique, 72, of Mesquite, TX, formerly of Natchez, who died Sunday, June 6, 2021 in Mesquite will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Pastor Maurice Irving.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Aline was born June 6, 2021 in Natchez, the daughter of Josephine D. Blackwell and Arrow Blackwell. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson and Delta State and was retired. Ms. Mazique was a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church where she was a member of the church choir. She enjoyed singing gospel music.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Elva Blackwell, Michael Blackwell (Nicole) and Lance Blackwell; daughter Kena Blackwell Quinn; brothers, Larry Blackwell, Dewayne Blackwell and Jimmy Blackwell; sisters, Edna Smoot, Pamela Blackwell and Jacqueline Blackwell; grandchildren, Marques King, Jacelyn Blackwell, Idallis Blackwell, Aaliyah Blackwell, Dominic Quinn; great grandchildren, Marques Kinds, Jr. and Qu’est Blackwell, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com