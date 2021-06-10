Jan. 27, 1922 – June 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Violet Sebren Coley, 99, of Natchez, Mississippi, died on June 4, 2021 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

She was born on January 27, 1922 in Belmont, Louisiana, to Lucien H. and Nettie G. Sebren.

After graduating with her B.S. from Northwestern, she married Tyrol B. Coley. By the 1960’s she and Ty had made Natchez their home. Violet loved Natchez and worked tirelessly with The Civic and Welfare Association, The Natchez Beautification Committee, The Natchez Children’s Home, The Pilgrimage Garden Club and others to support her community. She was a long time and devoted member of First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and served as President of The Womens Missionary Union.

Violet was a true Southern lady. All were welcome in her home and she was always there for anyone in need. She was adored by her children and grandchildren, each of whom benefitted from her counsel of “first, pray about it.”

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Tyrol B. Coley, her sons, Alan Coley and Ty Coley all of Natchez; her parents, four brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Tyla and her husband, Robert of Baton Rouge, LA; her grandsons, Tab Fuqua of Midland, TX, Hunter Fuqua of Baton Rouge, LA, Ty Fuqua and his fiancé Ashli Wells of Thousand Oaks, CA; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

There will be a private burial at a later date. If you would like to honor Violet’s memory – just do a kindness for someone. That’s what she would like.

And don’t forget to “first pray about it.” What a treasure she was.

