VIDALIA — Brenda E. Phipps Jackson, 67, of Vidalia, was born in Natchez to George E. Phipps Sr. and Katie Bell Phipps. She was a retired educator.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Claiborne Fleming, George Phipps Jr, and Clyde Phipps; four sisters Eloise Jones, Juanita Christmas, Marilyn White, and Shirley Mayberry.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories her only son Joseph “Joey” Jackson Jr.; three brothers Herman Phipps, Raydell Phipps, and Larry Williams; three sisters Georgia Ann Granger, Rosetta Phipps, and Loretta Brunson; and a number of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family gives special thanks to the Concordia Council on Aging Inc.

A memorial will be Monday, June 14, at 5 p.m. in the Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel. Masks are required.