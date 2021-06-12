Nugent earns double bachelor’s degrees

JACKSON — Natchez native Rudolph Tison “Rudy” Nugent, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott (Audley Case) Nugent and a 2017 graduate of Cathedral School, earned double bachelor’s degrees from Millsaps College on May 8.

Nugent graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in business administration and a Bachelor of Science in biology. He minored in creative writing.

Nugent earned a cumulative 3.707 grade point average while at Millsaps.

He is the grandson of Audley Case of Natchez and the late Lorna Biron Case and Leavy and Judy Nugent of Plain Dealing, Louisiana.

Nugent is the great grandson of the late Rudy and Pearlie Case and the late Litton and Lucille Nugent.

Nugent was Cathedral’s STAR student in 2017.