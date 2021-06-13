Carter Street broken at Vidalia Walmart entrance

Authorities from the Vidalia Police Department and the Vidalia Fire Department are directing traffic around a patch of broken concrete on Carter Street Sunday afternoon.

The left westbound lane is shut down at the main entrance of Walmart, but traffic is moving steadily. Vidalia’s Street Department Supervisor Lee Staggs said Carter Street is the responsibility of the Highway Department.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation is aware of the current situation and is on scene.

More information will be added to the story as it becomes available.