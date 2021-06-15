Court Case Conclusions: June 15, 2021

Adams County Justice Court

Week of June 4-10:

None.

Adams County Circuit Court

Thursday, June 10:

Kiandas Washington, who was found not guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in Judge Blackwell’s court, is hereby remanded to the custody of the Adams County Sheriff to await immediate transportation to the Mississippi Department of Corrections to continue serving his sentence from his plea of guilty in Cause Number 18-KR-0127(H)-J.

Tuesday, June 8:

David Smith pleaded guilty to the felony crime of Exploitation of a Child (Count I) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant to the plea agreement with the state, the state shall retire Count II of the indictment (possession of marijuana) and shall dismiss a pending criminal chard for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Sentenced to 15 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with credit for any time served. The defendant can have no contact whatsoever with the victim or any member of her family. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. The defendant shall register as a sex offender upon release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Monday, June 7:

Lawrence Green pleaded guilty to the felony crime of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon in Judge Blackwell’s court. Pursuant to plea agreement, the State shall dismiss all pending criminal charges against the defendant. Sentenced to serve 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with five years to serve, and the remaining balance to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of five years. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Roy Ray Jr. pleaded guilty to the felony crime of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, in the amount of more than one tenth (0.1) gram, but less than two (2) grams, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years. The defendant must receive alcohol and drug treatment while he is on probation. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Matthew Verland Bailey pleaded guilty to the felony crime of Second-Degree Murder (Count I) in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to serve 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with 30 years to serve, 10 years suspended, the first five years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision. The defendant must receive any appropriate mental health treatment and receive long-term intensive therapeutic drug treatment and rehabilitation by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and successfully complete the program before release. The defendant can have no contact whatsoever with the victim’s family. Must pay all court costs and fee, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court

Week of June 4-10:

None.