Courthouse Records: June 15, 2021

Adams County

June 4-10

Civil suits:

Javar Dunbar v. Talia Ellis et al.

Estate of Elsie Mae Buckles.

Dorianna Quinones Oneal v. Natchez-Adams School District. (Declaratory Judgment and Other Relief)

Philip Bradley v. Jakyla Jones.

Divorces:

Shemekia L. Rankin and Laringa S. Rankin. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

John Nelson and Dorothy Nelson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Christie LaShay Wilson and Charles Alvin Wilson. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

May 24-June 10

Robert Leon Carroll III, 30, Denham Springs, La. to Belinda Gaylia Blackburn, 25, Denham Springs, La.

David Henson Slay, 54, Natchez to Lyne Marie Bradley, 30, Natchez.

Kenneth Wayne Calvitt II, 29, Natchez to Shana Michelle Harveston, 26, Natchez.

Kevin Dewayne Wells, 44, Scott City, Kan. to Shawna Lea Berry, 28, Scott City, Kan.

Deed transactions:

May 27-June 9

Tracy Lynn Ross and Carol Bruce Ros to Alizabeth Ruth Blackmon, lot 30 The Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Larry Jeffie Walker to Lana Renee Walker, Jessie Walker Hartwig and Jennifer Walker Holman, lot 56 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

P. Glenn Green to William Jones Jr., lot 24, 0.52 Acres, of the Division of a Portion of Helena Plantation.

Sandpiper, LLC by P. Glenn Green – managing member to Robyn Renee Basile, lot 7 Sandpiper Addition, Final Development.

Gwenith Knee Everett and Larry Knee to Makenzie Nicole Gray, lot 68 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Lester Bernard Clark to James Clark, lot 6, being a portion of lot 21 Prince Addition.

Christie L. Wilson to Charles A. Wilson, lot 56 Foresite Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Terry L. Estes and Paula H. Estes to Denny Singleterry Insurance Agency, LLC, land from the most westerly corner (northwest corner) of lot 103 of Resubdivision of Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Estate of Ronald Joseph McGowan to Brent Matthew Gaudet and Sela Marie Roberts, a strip of land fronting seventy (70) feet on the southerly or southwesterly side or line of Homochitto Street.

Christopher Brian Jackson and Jessica Faulkner Jackson to Ernest Hestle, lot 4, Block 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Oakland Land and Development Company, LLC to Rock Shop Properties, LLC, Part of Block “G” Bellevue Subdivision.

William C. Barnes to Kelsey Rhea Barnes, lot 38 Montebello Subdivision.

Scott K. Frye and Teresa Frye to Stephen Hamilton Dungey, a 1.85 acre portion of Retirement Plantation.

Kenneth W. Cavin and Renee J. Cavin to Heather M. Cunningham and Michael J. Cunningham, lots 1 and 2 on the western side of Cemetery Road.

Akinremi Akinwale to Richard Alvin Drummond, lot 5 Bingaman Acres Subdivision.

Lloyd Farris Jr. A/K/A Pirvy Lloyd Farris to Terry Lynn Farris, lots 28, 29 and 30 of the Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Janice W. Alexandre to Rebecca A. Alexandre and Anthony Alexandre, land commencing at the southwest corner of lot 1 West Lansdowne Park Subdivision.

Natalie Gaines Fennix (now Lyles) and Jerry Lyles Jr. to Lajarvis Anderson and Leilani Anderson, lot 24 Highland Park Subdivision, Fourth Development.

E.J. COP to Donald R. Nicosia and Becky H. Nicosia, land commence at a 5/8” Iron Rebar Found at the Northwest Corner of lot 7 of the Solitary Valley Estate.

David Paradise and Betty G. Paradise to Sarah Wellons Laird and Kennth Stephen Kochey, all that certain land and property known as and called “Magnolia Vale”.

The ARC Investment, LLC to Wilmer H. Rogers III and Linda M. Shehan, land beginning at the southeast corner of intersection of Franklin Street and Rankin Street.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Scott Stillman, lot 45 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Marcia’s Cottage, LLC to Lisa L. Salvo, land commence at a found ½ inch iron rod at the intersection of the southwesterly right-of-way of Orleans Street with the northwesterly right-of-way of South Pearl Street.

Phillip W. English and Joshua Emlyn English to Taylor Foster, lot 3 of the Johns-Manville Products Corporation Subdivision of Original Lots 7 to 12 inclusive, of West Montebello Subdivision.

Mortgages:

May 25-June 9

Kenneth Logan Sr. and Patrinella J. Logan to Home Bank, lot 10 Highland Oaks Subdivision.

Janice A. Fernett to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 40 Glenwood Subdivision.

Alizabeth Ruth Blackmon to GMFS, LLC, lot 30 The Trees Subdivision, Second Development.

Byron L. Jolla to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, lot 3 of Block No. B Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Makenzie Nicole Gray to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 68 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Denny Singleterry Insurance Agency, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land from the most westerly corner (northwest corner) of lot 103 of Resubdivision of Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Brent Matthew Gaudet and Sela Marie Roberts to Fidelity Bank, a strip of land fronting seventy (70) feet on the southerly or southwesterly side or line of Homochitto Street.

Ernest Hestle to Mortgage Research Center d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 4, Block 1 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Rock Shop Properties, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, Part of Block “G” Bellevue Subdivision.

Kelsey Rhea Barnes to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 38 Montebello Subdivision.

Stephen Hamilton Dungey to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, a 1.85 acre portion of Retirerment Plantation.

Heather M. Cunningham and Michael J. Cunningham to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, lots 1 and 2 on the western side of Cemterey Road.

Kevin Vicknair to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, lot 7 Woodland Heights Subdivision.

Richard Alvin Drummond to Ace Mortgage Company, lot 5 Bingaman Acres Subdivision.

Rebecca A. Alexandre and Anthony Alexandre to Quicken Loans, LLC, land commencing at the southwest corner of lot 1 West Lansdowne Park Subdivision.

Lajarvis Anderson and Leilani Anderson to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 24 Highland Park Subdivision, Fourth Development.

John E. Dahl A/K/A John Dahl and Eric R. Shanoski A/K/A Eric Shanoski to Regions Bank, land beginning at a point on the southerly side of Orleans Street.

Donald R. Nicosia and Becky H. Nicosia to E.J. COP, land commence at a 5/8” Iron Rebar Found at the Northwest Corner of lot 7 of the Solitary Valley Estate.

Stephanie S. Smith to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 18 West Montebello Subdivision.

Vera D. Messer and Keith D. Messer to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, lot 25 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Emma Louise Williams to Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Part of the Division of lot 6, of the Subdivision of lot “M” of a Portion of Roseland-Forest Plantation.

Angie D. Isaac to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 34 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Sarah Wellons Laird and Kenneth Stephen Kochey to David Paradise and Betty G. Paradise, all that certain land and property known as and called “Magnolia Vale”.

Wilmer H. Rogers III and Linda M. Shehan to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at the southeast corner of the intersection of Franklin Street and Rankin Street.

Lisa L. Salvo to First Commercial Bank, land commence at a found ½ inch iron rod at the intersection of the southwesterly right-of-way of Orleans Street with the northwesterly right-of-way of South Pearl Street.

Clara M. Lewis to Royal United Mortgage, LLC, lot 16 Highland Oaks Subdivision.

Prentiss Green to Alton J. Hall, a 1.028 acre lot, more or less, on Swayze Road.

Gary V. Smith to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lots 18 and 19 of the Second Development of The Anchorage.

Wesley Jack Blaney to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, that certain 3.0 acre tract, portion of lot 3 Solitary Valley Plantation.

Taylor Foster to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 3 of the Johns-Manville Products Corporation Subdivision of Original lots 7 to 12 inclusive, of West Montebello Subdivision.

Joyce Washington Ivery to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 1 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Erica Bridges Chatman and Derrick Chatman to Flanagan State Bank, lot 10 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, June 10

Civil cases:

Jackson Radiology v. John Finley.

Lavonne Lee v. Jacques T. Hawkins.

Violet Logan v. Rodorick Logan.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Valerie Ladson.

Francis Ransom v. Arthur’s Tire Service.

Natchez Hospital v. Ladarrius Matthews.

Jacob Law Group v. Linda Slater.

Jacob Law Group v. Lucy Johnson.

Jacob Law Group v. Leon Singleton.

Jacob Law Group v. Antoinette Byrd.

Jacob Law Group v. Jimell Warfield.

Jacob Law Group v. Jessica Jarvis.

LVNV Funding v. Patricia Hackett.

Jacob Law Group v. John Jackson.

LVNV Funding v. Betty Lee.

LVNV Funding v. Earl Daily.

LVNV Funding v. Albert Richards.

LVNV Funding v. Dai Vu.

LVNV Funding v. Dina Johnson.

LVNV Funding v. Mildred George.

Fast Money, LLC v. Jariod Hauer.

Fast Money, LLC v. Gilberto Acher.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Shamkia Dukes.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Darice Muhammad.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Shamika Dukes.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Marlo Collins.

Dixie Furniture Co. v. Barbara Shorter.

Concordia Bank v. Jernestia Woods.

Concordia Bank v. Angela Patterson.

Ruby Carman v. Paula Johnson & Jeffery Johnson.

Midland Credit v. Jake Rayborn.

Kawanda Hooper v. Courtney Tucker.

Midland Credit v. Tema Larry.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Cornelius Baldwin.

Larry Jackson v. Destinee Campbell.

Carl Rodgers v. Lisher Rodgers.

Concordia Parish

Civil suits:

ADB Financial Management Corporation v. James Glen Woodall.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Devonte Schiele A/K/A Devonte Marquis Schiele.

United Built Homes, LLC v. Randall Dwayne Crouch.

United Built Homes, LLC v. Casey Michelle Crouch.

Chastiti Perrin v. David Hughes.

State of Louisiana v. David Hughes.

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Rocheller Sheppard.

Isaiah Lewis (Minor) v. Safeway Insurance Company.

Samantha Lewis v. Safeway Insurance Company.

Samantha Lewis v. Alexcia Shanta Ceasor.

Credit Human Federal Credit Union v. Norma E. Dabbs.

Divorces:

Shirley Mae Duncan v. Cedrick Duncan Sr.

Elisha Biglane v. Justin Biglane.

Marriage license applications:

Larry Glenn Collins, 51, Ferriday to Venora Hooper, 58, Ferriday.

Benjamin Earl Kirkland, 45, Hattiesburg, Miss. to Kristen Corine Durham, 45, Baton Rouge, La.

Deed transactions:

Michael Whatley to Emily Wilson, lots 16 and 17 Theo M. Rabb Subdivision.

Donna Louise Martin to Patricia Freeman, lots 47 and 49 V.T. Kemp Subdivision.

NBK Properties, LLC to Jordyn Jackson, lot 3 Airport Estates.

Lindsay Anne Clark to Robby Sean Clark, lot 21 Taconey Subdivision.

Nelwyn Lee Bennett to Kecia Grenita Anderson, lot 90 Taconey Subdivision.

Regina Wallace Harris to Independence Chosen, LA, lot 7 of the Ferriday Development Company Addition.

Nancy Ruth Dillon to Independence Chosen, LA, lot 29 Panola Plantation.

Mortgages:

Maurice Bachus to Delta Bank, lots 6 and 7 of Block No. 54 of the Town of Ferriday.

Jordyn Jackson to GMFS, LLC, lot 3 Airport Estates.

Robby Sean Clark to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 21 Taconey Subdivision.

Kecia Grenita Anderson to Flagstar Bank, lot 90 Taconey Subdivision.