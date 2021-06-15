July 21, 1929 – June 11, 2021

Faye Brookshire Lehmann, 91, died Friday, June 11, 2021.

Faye was born in Lenoir, NC on July 21, 1929, to Ray and Alice Brookshire. She graduated from Lenoir High School. She then moved to Miami, FL where she attended nursing school at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She received her nursing degree and worked as a registered nurse at Jackson Memorial where she met her husband. Faye married Dr. Louis C. Lehmann on April 22, 1951, and moved to MS. She returned to nursing after the death of her husband and was the Infection Control Nurse at Community Hospital in Natchez.

Faye was a devoted member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was chairman of various committees and served as President of UMW. Faye also served as State President of the Medical Auxiliary and President of the Newcomers Club. She was a very active member of the Natchez Garden Club serving as chairman of many committees and as President for four years.

Faye’s hobbies and interests included reading, bridge, sewing, needlework, cooking, tennis, flower arranging, photography, creative writing and volunteering at the Natchez Library used book sales.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Louis C. Lehmann; her parents, Ray and Alice Brookshire; her grandson, Dennis G. Garraway, Jr.; three brothers, Millard Brookshire, Leon Brookshire and Bud Brookshire; and a sister, Lena Mae B. McDonald.

She is survived by four children, Charles Lehmann, Geoff Lehmann (Mary Miller), Amy Garraway (Greg) and Lucy Sook (Kevin); granddaughters, Greer Garraway, Taylor Sook, Mallory Sook, Logan Sook and Casey Miller Vaughan (Justin); great-granddaughter, Lucy Vaughan; sisters, Christine Andrews, Hilda Hice (Ray), Barbara Love, Wanda Helton; brother, Jack Brookshire; nieces, Tamma Havercamp and Judy Clark (Bob); and nephew, David Lehmann (Ken).

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the family plot in the Hermanville Cemetery in Hermanville, MS under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Family requests for memorials to be made to the Jefferson St. UMC building fund or a charity of your choice.

Pallbearers will be Greg Garraway, Bobby Hall, Scott Kimbrell, Sim Mosby, Kevin Sook, Charles Thomas and George Ward.

Honorary pallbearers will be David Lehmann, Tommy Purvis and Bryant Reed.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.