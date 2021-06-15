Photo gallery: Duncan Park in 1942

Natchez native Wayne Case of West Hollywood, California, shared these photos of his brother, Audley Case’s, third birthday party held in Duncan Park in 1942. In the photo on the merry-go-round, Audley is at the far right. Wayne makes his way down the tall metal and often stiflingly hot slide at the park. Audley, again far right, swings with his friends. While not all identities of those in the photos are known, some who attended include Raymond Gousset, Dick Mullins and Laura Ann Dorsey. All photos taken by the late Pearlie Smith Case.