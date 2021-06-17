Accident involving Waste Pro truck injures 2 near Vidalia High School

VIDALIA — First responders worked the scene of a serious vehicle accident involving a Waste Pro sanitation truck and a white pickup truck Thursday.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical center with serious injuries and the driver of the sanitation truck sustained minor injuries. No other passengers were involved, he said.

Vidalia police, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Concordia Fire District 2, ambulances and a medical helicopter were at the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Carter Street near Vidalia High School.

