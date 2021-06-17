Accident involving Waste Pro truck injures 2 near Vidalia High School

Published 9:31 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

VIDALIA — First responders worked the scene of a serious vehicle accident involving a Waste Pro sanitation truck and a white pickup truck  Thursday.

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to Rapides Regional Medical center with serious injuries and the driver of the sanitation truck sustained minor injuries. No other passengers were involved, he said.

Vidalia police, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Concordia Fire District 2, ambulances and a medical helicopter were at the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Carter Street near Vidalia High School.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

More News

Forks of the Road ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. Friday; rain locations set for Soul Food Fusion Festival

Accident involving Waste Pro truck injures 2 near Vidalia High School

Mona Faye Bergeron Jackson

Doris Ables Free

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How are your tomatoes doing this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Email newsletter signup