Oct. 23, 1949 – June 15, 2021

VIDALIA, La. — Funeral services for Doris Ables Free, 71, of Vidalia, La., will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Friday, June 18, 2021, at noon with Bro. Glenn Waller officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Doris was born on Sunday, October 23, 1949 in Gilbert, LA and passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Natchez, MS. She was a talker and she never met a stranger. Everyone enjoyed her coconut cakes and pies, and hers’ was the absolute best. She loved watching hummingbirds and loved flowers, but most importantly she loved her family. Doris was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and so much more. She will forever be missed and loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Ables and Ruth Fredricks Ables; three sisters, Lois Waller & husband Hershel, Norma Brynes, and Jessie Lou Wallace; brother, Charles Ables & wife Irene; son, Jimmy Ray Ables; and three brothers-in-law, CJ Swilley, Marvin Jackson, and Miles Smith, Doris leaves behind her husband of 49 years & 4 months, Jay R. Free of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Kristy Adams & her husband Scott of Rockwell, NC; two granddaughters, Remi Adams-Beaver & her husband Caleb of Birmingham, AL and Seeley Adams of Rockwell, NC; brother, Benton Ables of Vidalia, LA; three sisters, Katherine Ezell of Baskin, LA, Annie Swillie of Natchez, MS, and Mary Ann Smith of Ridgecrest, LA; and adopted son, Charles D. Ables & his wife Stacy of Frogmore, LA. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and family.

Pallbearers are Corky Ables, David Swillie, Pete Ezell, Gerald LaPrairie, Gary Waller, and Caleb Beaver.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Caskey, Derek Stowers, Charles D. Ables, and Scott Adams.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 11 until service time at noon. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.