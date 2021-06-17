Forks of the Road ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. Friday; rain locations set for Soul Food Fusion Festival

NATCHEZ — The Forks of the Road ceremony for Friday — part of the Natchez Juneteenth celebration — will begin at 10:45 a.m., rather than 11 a.m.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the change was made to help accommodate the schedule of U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, who plans to attend the event.

Also, because of rain in the forecast for Natchez this weekend, rain locations have been chosen for the Soul Food Fusion Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

An 80 percent chance of showers is forecast for Natchez on Saturday and a 60 percent chance of showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Jarita Frazier-King, founder of the event, said the White Linen night, which will feature a community table, food and music, will be held at the Natchez Community Center on 215 Franklin Street, in the event of bad weather.

Also, the Lazy Magnolia Brunch on Sunday morning will be held at the NAPAC Museum.

Tickets for the White Linen Night, which will feature soul food and music and begins at 6 p.m., are $30. Tickets for the Lazy Magnolia Brunch, which will feature brunch foods and bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., are $25.

For more information, go to its Facebook page, soulfoodfusionfestntz.